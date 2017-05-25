Mayors across Canada urge federal gov...

Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the "national emergency" of overdoses by ensuring provinces provide timely access to addiction treatment and by launching public education campaigns. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who heads a task force of the big city mayors caucus on the opioid crisis, said he and his counterparts in 12 other cities agree the situation is so dire that Ottawa must take a leadership role if jurisdictions are not moving fast enough to save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 hr Dogen 1,971
News Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp... Wed Mother 2
News Remembering a year of meeting people Wed Dave Rodgers GPO 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack Wed local CSA farm 1
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Wed Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... Wed Humanspirit 4
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) May 23 What Brexxland 30
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC