Mayor of Maple Ridge, B.C., cuts appearances after threats: city official
The mayor of Maple Ridge, B.C., has cut her public appearances following online harassment, says the city's chief administrative officer. Ted Swabey says in an emailed statement that officials recently received "credible information" about a personal threat to Mayor Nicole Read.
