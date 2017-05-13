Marriage records, police statements are key in B.C. polygamy trial: prosecutor
The prosecution in the trial of two B.C. men accused of having multiple wives has wrapped up its case. Winston Blackmore is the head of a religious group in Bountiful, a community in southeastern B.C. where residents follow the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints, a faith that condones plural marriage.
