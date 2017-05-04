Mandatory minimum changes one part of...

Mandatory minimum changes one part of planned overhaul of justice system

The Liberal government is set to begin tackling mandatory minimum sentences this spring, but advocates for reform have been waiting a long time for the promise to play out. "It's something the government promised long ago and its delivery is overdue," said Eric Gottardi, a Vancouver defence lawyer and past chair of the criminal justice section at the Canadian Bar Association.

