Man exposing himself to Victoria schoolkids prompts police warning

Police say there have been several reports of a man exposing himself to children around Macaulay school in Esquimalt, B.C. Police in Victoria, B.C., are warning parents and caregivers about a man who has repeatedly exposed himself to children around Macaulay Elementary School in Esquimalt. Officers say they received two reports of a man exposing himself to children in the area on Friday, May 26 at about 3 p.m. PT.

