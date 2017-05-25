Man exposing himself to Victoria scho...

Man exposing himself to Victoria schoolkids prompts police warning

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: CBC News

Police say there have been several reports of a man exposing himself to children around Macaulay school in Esquimalt, B.C. Police in Victoria, B.C., are warning parents and caregivers about a man who has repeatedly exposed himself to children around Macaulay Elementary School in Esquimalt. Officers say they received two reports of a man exposing himself to children in the area on Friday, May 26 at about 3 p.m. PT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on... May 26 Idiot Child 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp... May 24 Mother 2
News Remembering a year of meeting people May 24 Dave Rodgers GPO 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack May 24 local CSA farm 1
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... May 24 Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... May 24 Humanspirit 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,360,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC