Man exposing himself to Victoria schoolkids prompts police warning
Police say there have been several reports of a man exposing himself to children around Macaulay school in Esquimalt, B.C. Police in Victoria, B.C., are warning parents and caregivers about a man who has repeatedly exposed himself to children around Macaulay Elementary School in Esquimalt. Officers say they received two reports of a man exposing himself to children in the area on Friday, May 26 at about 3 p.m. PT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC