Man dead after vehicle hits utility pole in Cloverdale B.C.

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses to an accident that claimed the life of a man in his 40s on Highway 10 in Cloverdale B.C. on Sunday, May 28, 2017. The vehicle he was in struck a utility pole in the 18000 block of Highway 10 in Cloverdale B.C. around 11:40 a.m. PT on Sunday.

