Male youth arrested at McMath Secondary after threats force day-long lockdown

A male youth has been arrested at Richmond's McMath Secondary school in connection with threatening messages that were posted to social media and on the school's own guest Wi-Fi service. The messages targeted specific groups in the school and were seen by most of the school's 1,400 students.

British Columbia

