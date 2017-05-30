Male youth arrested at McMath Secondary after threats force day-long lockdown
A male youth has been arrested at Richmond's McMath Secondary school in connection with threatening messages that were posted to social media and on the school's own guest Wi-Fi service. The messages targeted specific groups in the school and were seen by most of the school's 1,400 students.
