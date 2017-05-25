Lynn Canyon cliff jumpers can't resist thrill despite dire warnings
Authorities in North Vancouver warn cliff jumping near the Lynn Canyon suspension bridge can be deadly, but that hasn't stopped people. "It was nerve wracking, but it was awesome doing it," said Austin Hood Sunday after he scrambled up the cliffs under the bridge and launched himself into the cold, fast-moving waters below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC