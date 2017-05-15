Lotusland 17: B.C.'s diverse population needs diverse stem cell donors
Painter and writer Leslie Benisz celebrated his 46th birthday last year by asking people to donate blood. You could do the same for your birthday by putting yourself on Canada's stem cell registry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|51 min
|Uncle Sam
|1,618
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|3 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|West Vancouver real estate project closes 'loca...
|21 hr
|Americas
|1
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|21 hr
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|Americas
|9
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|Sun
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC