Long, successful sewage plant battle leaves Mr. Floatie pooped, ready to retire

Local sewage activist James Skwarok, also known as Mr. Floatie, dips his boot into the water near Clover Point in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012. With the federal byelection in Victoria approaching, Mr. Floatie sees Victoria's lack of sewage treatment emerging as the primary issue and wants Liberals and New Democrats, who traditionally alternate the riding, to remind them what Victorians flush in the the ocean daily.

