Liberals win election in Canada's British Columbia -final results
May 24 British Columbia's Liberal Party won the general election in the Western Canadian province earlier this month but lost its majority standing, according to final voting figures on Wednesday, which were in line with preliminary numbers. The Liberals won 43 seats out of 87, while the left-leaning New Democratic Party took 41 seats, final results from Elections BC showed.
