Kinder Morgan shares open below IPO price after NDP-Green deal in B.C.
A Monday deal between the provincial New Democratic Party and Green Party in British Columbia has cast doubt on the future of the Kinder Morgan Canada's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada opened below the price set for its initial public offering on Tuesday morning, after a Monday deal between the provincial New Democratic Party and Green Party in British Columbia cast doubt on the future of the company's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|7 hr
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|15 hr
|who ya gonna call
|1
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC