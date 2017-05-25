Kinder Morgan shares open below IPO price after NDP-Green deal in B.C.

A Monday deal between the provincial New Democratic Party and Green Party in British Columbia has cast doubt on the future of the Kinder Morgan Canada's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada opened below the price set for its initial public offering on Tuesday morning, after a Monday deal between the provincial New Democratic Party and Green Party in British Columbia cast doubt on the future of the company's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

