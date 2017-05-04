Kelowna on flood watch
Heavy rain resulting from Thursday night's storm has caused several creeks in the Central Okanagan, already running high, to breach their banks. The trail under the Casorso Road bridge and on both sides of Mission Creek at the Gordon Drive bridge is closed until further notice.
