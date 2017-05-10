Kamloops, B.C., radio station to be purchased by national broadcasting group
Nova Scotia-based media company Newfoundland Capital Corp. has signed an agreement to buy three radio stations in Kamloops, B.C., just two weeks after announcing the sale of one of its radio stations in Vancouver. The company confirmed it intends to sell CISL 650 to Rogers Media, and purchase NL Broadcasting Ltd. in Kamloops, including radio station CHNL-AM and its two FM stations.
