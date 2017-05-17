Infrastructure bank may avoid project...

Infrastructure bank may avoid projects with too much financial risk, Sohi says

Read more: Telegram

Canada's infrastructure minister says the government's new agency for financing construction projects might steer clear of proposals that pose too great a financial risk for taxpayers. Amarjeet Sohi says the key test for the so-called infrastructure bank, which will combine public and private funding for projects, will be whether it is financially viable in the long run.

