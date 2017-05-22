In British Columbia, A Strange Patter...

In British Columbia, A Strange Pattern In Humpback Whale Behaviour Raises The Stakes For Conserva...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Switched

In a fjord system of northern British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, a team of scientists, non-profits and an indigenous monitoring group have uncovered a curious humpback whale behaviour. Dubbed the "whale wave", it suggests local displacement of the animals caused by humans may have more consequences than previously thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 4 hr Stop Statism 1,932
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 15 hr Keep on piping 4
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Sun Fuckrapists 4
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... May 18 Gold Mask 3
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 17 Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. May 17 LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC