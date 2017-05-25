Ian Mulgrew: B.C. Law Society panel finds West Van lawyer guilty of...
A Law Society of B.C. disciplinary panel has found that West Vancouver Donald Gurney ignored 'a sea of red flags' and allowed $25,845,489.87 of offshore cash to float through his trust account between May and November 2013. A Law Society of B.C. disciplinary panel has found a West Vancouver lawyer guilty of professional misconduct for washing $26 million through his trust account.
