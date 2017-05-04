Hundreds evacuated

Hundreds evacuated

More evacuation orders have been issued for apartment buildings and homes in Kelowna, while flooding has closed several more roads. While the apartment building at 543 Rowcliffe was evacuated Friday night, an additional five apartments near Mill Creek have been evacuated due to flooding.

