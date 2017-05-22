Hiker rescued successfully after fall...

Hiker rescued successfully after fall from cliff in West Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

West Vancouver Police have confirmed they have located a woman they believe suffered a minor fall off a cliff at St. Mark's Summit in West Vancouver. North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks says they received several 9-1-1 calls saying medical services were needed for three stranded females.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 12 min Dogen 1,938
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 5 hr What Brexxland 30
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Mon Keep on piping 4
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Sun Fuckrapists 4
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... May 18 Gold Mask 3
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 17 Faith 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC