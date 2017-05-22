Hiker rescued successfully after fall from cliff in West Vancouver
West Vancouver Police have confirmed they have located a woman they believe suffered a minor fall off a cliff at St. Mark's Summit in West Vancouver. North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks says they received several 9-1-1 calls saying medical services were needed for three stranded females.
