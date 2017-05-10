Heavy rain on the way

Residents across Central and Southern B.C. are bracing for another storm in a region already waterlogged by flooding, washouts and mudslides. A special weather statement from Environment Canada covers a large part of the Southern Interior and warns heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Thursday and could hang over the area for much of Friday.

