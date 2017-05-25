Health Canada approves new supervised consumption sites in B.C. and Montreal
Health Canada has approved four new supervised drug consumption sites allowing people to use illicit drugs under the supervision of a medical professional. Health Canada has approved plans to create four new supervised consumption sites in British Columbia and Quebec to help combat the ongoing overdose crisis gripping the country.
