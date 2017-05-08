Gunman convicted of 1st-degree murder 8 years after Surrey shooting
RCMP responded to a shots fired call in 2009 and found a 25-year-old man dead. A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder, eight years after a shooting death in a Surrey, B.C., apartment.
