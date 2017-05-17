Guilty plea was involuntary says B.C. man in prison for 34 years after child's murder
Phillip James Tallio, in undated photograph during his childhood, now maintains as a teen he did not knowingly instruct his lawyer to plead guilty to second degree murder. A B.C. man wants out of prison after 34 years in custody for the murder of a 22-month-old little girl in Bella Coola, B.C. He was 17 in 1983 when the child was suffocated during a sexual assault after a drinking party at a home in the central coastal community.
