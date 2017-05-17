Guilty plea was involuntary says B.C....

Guilty plea was involuntary says B.C. man in prison for 34 years after child's murder

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: CBC News

Phillip James Tallio, in undated photograph during his childhood, now maintains as a teen he did not knowingly instruct his lawyer to plead guilty to second degree murder. A B.C. man wants out of prison after 34 years in custody for the murder of a 22-month-old little girl in Bella Coola, B.C. He was 17 in 1983 when the child was suffocated during a sexual assault after a drinking party at a home in the central coastal community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 min Subduction Zone 1,745
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... 17 hr Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. 19 hr LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... 19 hr LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... 19 hr LMLS 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless 19 hr LMLS 1
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... 19 hr LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC