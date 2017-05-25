Guatemalan researcher urges speedy resolve to missing and murdered women cold cases
Forensic anthropologist Fredy Peccerelli is in Prince George to receive an honourary degree from UNBC and share what he's learned while investigating missing and murdered Indigenous people in his own country. A Guatemalan researcher says time is of the essence when it comes to gathering evidence in cold cases involving Canada's missing and murdered Indigenous women.
