'Funny wild spirit' mourned after B.C. teen overdosed on what she thought was MDMA
Angel Loyer-Lawrence,16, headed out with a girlfriend Friday to hang out at Moody Park, but ended the night dead in her boyfriend's lap, after taking what she thought was MDMA. Police said the young woman and her friend had taken pills purchased from a street-level dealer in New Westminster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|5 hr
|paul kersey
|2
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|16 hr
|Khan
|5
|NDP Fisheries and Oceans critic Fin Donnelly ur...
|Mon
|who ya gonna call
|1
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|May 26
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC