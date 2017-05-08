Former ICBC employee pleads guilty in...

Former ICBC employee pleads guilty in B.C. Justice Institute attacks

Cape Breton Post

Police say a former employee of the Insurance Corp. of British Columbia has pleaded guilty in a case where people connected with the Justice Institute of B.C. were targeted with firebombings and shootings. An earlier trial heard 15 families across Metro Vancouver were terrorized after a man who saw them park at the justice training centre in New Westminster, B.C., tracked them down using information from their licence plates.

British Columbia

