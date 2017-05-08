Former ICBC employee pleads guilty in B.C. Justice Institute attacks

Police say a former employee of the Insurance Corp. of British Columbia has pleaded guilty in a case where people connected with the Justice Institute of B.C. were targeted with firebombings and shootings. An earlier trial heard 15 families across Metro Vancouver were terrorized after a man who saw them park at the justice training centre in New Westminster, B.C., tracked them down using information from their licence plates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.