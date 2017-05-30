Foodbank's 'absolutely stunning' landfill diversion program expanding across B.C.
About 30 per cent of the food collected from retailers is already expired and goes straight to local farmers to feed livestock. As the demand for food banks continues to rise in British Columbia, the Kamloops Food Bank is stepping up to mentor 100 smaller food banks across the province in the art of food waste diversion.
