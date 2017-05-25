Flooding in B.C.'s Interior harming local businesses
Claude Monette, owner of Lavina Estate Winery, says his business is open as usual but no customers are coming because of nearby road closures. Roads are still closed and bridges washed out in B.C.'s southern Interior weeks after heavy flooding in the region, keeping customers away from local businesses that need the warm weather tourism boom to survive.
