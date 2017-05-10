Flooding expected to be 'unlike anyth...

Flooding expected to be 'unlike anything ever seen,' warns Kelowna mayor

British Columbia's Okanagan region is bracing for a storm that Kelowna's mayor worries could unleash the worst flooding the region has ever seen. Mayor Colin Basran posted a Facebook statement describing expected water levels as "unlike anything we have ever seen in our community."

