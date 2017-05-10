Flood preparations underway in northern B.C.
Officials worry heavy rain in northern B.C. could cause floods like this one in Dawson Creek in June 2016. Flood watches are now in effect for the Bulkley River in northwest B.C. and the Peace in the province's northeast as weather systems move through the regions, bringing heavy and sustained rain.
