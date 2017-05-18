Fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Ce...

Fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre are starting May 19

Effective at noon on May 19, 2017, the size of open fires will be restricted in some parts of the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public. Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 open burns in these areas must extinguish those fires by noon on May 19. This prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2017, or until further notice.

