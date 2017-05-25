Fire at Delta Manor Education Centre damages gymnasium
Fire crews had challenges locating the source of the fire, which was contained to a storage room in the gymnasium. Delta Fire Battalion Chief Neil Shuster said crews were first alerted to the fire after the fire alarms went off before 4 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|23 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|Thu
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC