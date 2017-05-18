Final counts in B.C. election due in ...

Final counts in B.C. election due in days; high stakes for Liberals, NDP, Greens

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

British Columbia's final ballot count starts Monday to determine which party forms the province's next government almost two weeks after election day, barring judicial recounts. Christy Clark's Liberals held a slight lead heading into the final count, needing only one riding to change in their favour for the slimmest of majority governments in the province's 87-seat legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 10 hr replaytime 1,880
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 18 hr MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Fri Troy 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 17 Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. May 17 LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... May 17 LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... May 17 LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC