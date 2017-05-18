Final counts in B.C. election due in days; high stakes for Liberals, NDP, Greens
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark pauses to read her notes while addressing MLAs during a caucus meeting at a hotel in Vancouver on May 16, 2017. British Columbia's final ballot count starts Monday to determine which party forms the province's next government almost two weeks after election day, barring judicial recounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Paul Scott
|1,881
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|23 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3...
|Fri
|Troy
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|May 17
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC