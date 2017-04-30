Fatal Lougheed Highway crash fuels calls for safety improvements
The death of three people, including two children, in a serious multi-vehicle accident on the Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam on Friday has led to calls for better safety precautions. It's still not clear what caused the fatal crash that killed the two young girls, ages three and nine, and a 30-year-old woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|33 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|559
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|10 hr
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC