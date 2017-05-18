Evacuation of Properties Along Tinhor...

Evacuation of Properties Along Tinhorn Creek South of Oliver

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

An Evacuation Order has been issued for properties south of Oliver, BC along Tinhorn Creek. At 4:30 p.m., Saturday, a debris flood in Tinhorn Creek dragged debris downstream that has partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Paul Scott 1,891
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 2 hr Stop Statism 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... 7 hr Fuckrapists 4
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 17 Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. May 17 LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... May 17 LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... May 17 LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC