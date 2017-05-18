Evacuation of Properties Along Tinhorn Creek South of Oliver
An Evacuation Order has been issued for properties south of Oliver, BC along Tinhorn Creek. At 4:30 p.m., Saturday, a debris flood in Tinhorn Creek dragged debris downstream that has partially blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek.
