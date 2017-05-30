Evacuation alerts and states of emergency declared for some properties near Okanagan Lake
Continuing rising waters on Okanagan Lake and surrounding waterways resulted in an evacuation warning in one community and a state of local emergency in another Tuesday afternoon. In Kelowna, an evacuation alert was issued for a number of properties near Mission Creek due to increasing creek flow, with anticipated wind gusts expected to "put pressure on fortifications in that area."
