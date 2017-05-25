Evacuation alert issued for Lillooet-area homes as wildfire grows

"The fire is near the Fountain Valley Road which is close to Lillooet," said Kamloop Fire Centre information officer Max Birkner. "That fire is now 12 hectares in size and in full response - that means we have 32 firefighters on scene," Flames were spotted Sunday in the bush about eight kilometres east of Lillooet on the east side of the Fraser River and was originally reported to be 9 hectares in size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.