Elections BC accepts recounts for two...

Elections BC accepts recounts for two ridings, rejects four other requests

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Elections BC says it has rejected four of the six requests for recounts in ridings where the outcome in this week's election was determined by less than 600 votes. Two requests were submitted for the riding of Vancouver-False Creek, and one for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Courtenay-Comox, Maple Ridge-Mission, and Richmond-Queensborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Vancouver real estate project closes 'loca... 6 min Americas 1
News Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van... 6 min Americas 1
News Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09) 8 min Americas 9
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Uncle Sam 1,534
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... 8 hr Humanspirit 1
News Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ... 10 hr Americas 1
News UBC economist says election result unlikely to ... 10 hr Americas 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC