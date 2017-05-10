Elections BC accepts recounts for two ridings, rejects four other requests
Elections BC says it has rejected four of the six requests for recounts in ridings where the outcome in this week's election was determined by less than 600 votes. Two requests were submitted for the riding of Vancouver-False Creek, and one for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Courtenay-Comox, Maple Ridge-Mission, and Richmond-Queensborough.
