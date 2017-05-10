Election Recap: Refocus on those in need, BC Liberal Mla Plecas urged party
The BC Liberals should learn from Tuesday's election results and pay more attention to people in need, elected Abbotsford South candidate Darryl Plecas told supporters Tuesday night. With the outcome still much in doubt as he spoke, Plecas, a BC Liberal himself, said his party needed to "take a lesson" from the number of people who cast ballots for the Greens and NDP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|5 hr
|Endofdays
|1,322
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Stop Statism
|29
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|17 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|May 8
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC