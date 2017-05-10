Election Recap: Refocus on those in n...

Election Recap: Refocus on those in need, BC Liberal Mla Plecas urged party

Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The BC Liberals should learn from Tuesday's election results and pay more attention to people in need, elected Abbotsford South candidate Darryl Plecas told supporters Tuesday night. With the outcome still much in doubt as he spoke, Plecas, a BC Liberal himself, said his party needed to "take a lesson" from the number of people who cast ballots for the Greens and NDP.

