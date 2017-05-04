ELECTION 2017: Parties promise to tac...

ELECTION 2017: Parties promise to tackle Metro Vancouver transit woes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Metro Vancouver is hoping that the May 9 provincial election will pull the region - and its commuters - out of the gridlock it's been in for years. The mayors' council and the incumbent B.C. Liberal Party have clashed repeatedly over how to fund Metro Vancouver transportation - a sector that both levels of government agree needs an upgrade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 41 min Timmee 869
News B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ... 3 hr Idiot Child 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... May 1 RDL 1
News Shooting suspect arrested Apr 28 No One Special 1
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 25 Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC