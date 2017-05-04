ELECTION 2017: Parties promise to tackle Metro Vancouver transit woes
Metro Vancouver is hoping that the May 9 provincial election will pull the region - and its commuters - out of the gridlock it's been in for years. The mayors' council and the incumbent B.C. Liberal Party have clashed repeatedly over how to fund Metro Vancouver transportation - a sector that both levels of government agree needs an upgrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|41 min
|Timmee
|869
|B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ...
|3 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 1
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC