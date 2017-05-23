ELECTION 2017: B.C. will have first minority government in 64 years
Liberal Premier Christy Clark will lead B.C. with a minority government, as the final count in the 41st provincial election is in. Elections B.C. has announced a minority government win for Clark, with a final count of 43 for the Liberals seats - one short of maintaining a majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Invermere Valley Echo.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|Wed
|Subduction Zone
|1,969
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|Wed
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|Wed
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|Wed
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|Wed
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|What Brexxland
|30
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC