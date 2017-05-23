ELECTION 2017: B.C. will have first m...

ELECTION 2017: B.C. will have first minority government in 64 years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Invermere Valley Echo

Liberal Premier Christy Clark will lead B.C. with a minority government, as the final count in the 41st provincial election is in. Elections B.C. has announced a minority government win for Clark, with a final count of 43 for the Liberals seats - one short of maintaining a majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Invermere Valley Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... Wed Subduction Zone 1,969
News Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp... Wed Mother 2
News Remembering a year of meeting people Wed Dave Rodgers GPO 1
News Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack Wed local CSA farm 1
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Wed Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... Wed Humanspirit 4
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Tue What Brexxland 30
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC