Disaster politics and the floods of 2017
Disasters are tests for political leaders: are you imaginative, generous and strong enough to lead a people who can overcome these trials? Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps fill sandbags after flooding in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Quebec, Canada May 7, 2017. It was billed as a "spontaneous stop."
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 hr
|River Tam
|1,527
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|3 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|5 hr
|Americas
|1
|UBC economist says election result unlikely to ...
|6 hr
|Americas
|1
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|Jared Axelrod Dem...
|5
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|May 12
|Stop Statism
|29
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|May 12
|Stop Statism
|3
