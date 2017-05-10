Delta police investigate fatal crash on River Road
Delta police block off River Road near Webster Road as investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash. Police spokesperson Nikki Hewitt said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and one person was killed.
