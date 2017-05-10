Delta police investigate fatal crash ...

Delta police investigate fatal crash on River Road

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Delta police block off River Road near Webster Road as investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash. Police spokesperson Nikki Hewitt said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and one person was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 38 min Timmee 1,227
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 14 hr Brexx 28
News Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Battle with Creep Catchers May 8 Creep Catcher-wat... 2
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 3
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... May 7 frank 1
News B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,... May 6 Piko 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC