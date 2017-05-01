Defence lawyer argues accused B.C. po...

Defence lawyer argues accused B.C. polygamist's fair trial rights violated

A lawyer whose client is on trial for polygamy in British Columbia is arguing that evidence in the case was collected amid confusion over the legality of Canada's laws on plural marriage. Blair Suffredine is seeking a stay of a polygamy charge against his client, Winston Blackmore, in B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.

