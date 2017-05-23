Convicted sex offender arrested days after moving to Vancouver
Cameron Ratelle, 38, was arrested for breaching a non-violent condition of his long-term supervision order and is in custody. On Wednesday, Ratelle, 38, was arrested for breaching a non-violent condition of his long-term supervision order and is in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|22 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,969
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|23 hr
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|Wed
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|Wed
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|Wed
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|What Brexxland
|30
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC