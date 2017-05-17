Cineplex eyes smaller markets for Rec...

Cineplex eyes smaller markets for Rec Room entertainment complexes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Cineplex is planning to expand its Rec Room complexes that include eateries, live entertainment and games, across Canada, including in smaller cities, as it continues to diversify its business. "We've gone from a movie company to an entertainment company," said CEO Ellis Jacob in an interview after the company's annual meeting in Toronto on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 26 min jerb1 1,775
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... Wed Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. Wed LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... Wed LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... Wed LMLS 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless Wed LMLS 1
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... Wed LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC