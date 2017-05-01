Christy Clark vows heavy levy on U.S., Alberta thermal coal

If the federal government won't move to ban thermal coal exports from B.C. ports, a re-elected B.C. Liberal government will impose a carbon levy high enough to shut the trade down, Christy Clark says. At a campaign stop at a Merritt remanufacturing sawmill Tuesday, Clark said a levy as high as $70 a tonne would be applied as soon as possible if the B.C. Liberal government is re-elected May 9. Clark was adding specifics to a promise made last week in response to the U.S. government's imposition of a 20 per cent import duty on B.C. lumber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal.