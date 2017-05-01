Christy Clark vows heavy levy on U.S....

Christy Clark vows heavy levy on U.S., Alberta thermal coal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal

If the federal government won't move to ban thermal coal exports from B.C. ports, a re-elected B.C. Liberal government will impose a carbon levy high enough to shut the trade down, Christy Clark says. At a campaign stop at a Merritt remanufacturing sawmill Tuesday, Clark said a levy as high as $70 a tonne would be applied as soon as possible if the B.C. Liberal government is re-elected May 9. Clark was adding specifics to a promise made last week in response to the U.S. government's imposition of a 20 per cent import duty on B.C. lumber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 5 hr Subduction Zone 657
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Mon Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... Mon RDL 1
News Shooting suspect arrested Apr 28 No One Special 1
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 25 Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC