Christy Clark vows heavy levy on U.S., Alberta thermal coal
If the federal government won't move to ban thermal coal exports from B.C. ports, a re-elected B.C. Liberal government will impose a carbon levy high enough to shut the trade down, Christy Clark says. At a campaign stop at a Merritt remanufacturing sawmill Tuesday, Clark said a levy as high as $70 a tonne would be applied as soon as possible if the B.C. Liberal government is re-elected May 9. Clark was adding specifics to a promise made last week in response to the U.S. government's imposition of a 20 per cent import duty on B.C. lumber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|657
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|Mon
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC