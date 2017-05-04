Canadians playing more music, driven ...

Canadians playing more music, driven by smartphones and streaming: Nielsen

A new survey by Nielsen Music Canada found that about 53 per cent of listeners said they play their favourite tunes on their phone in a typical week. That represents growth of 19 percentage points from a year ago, driven in part by the popularity of streaming music services.

