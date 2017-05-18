Canadian director Stella Meghie on her growing buzz and new teen romance film
Stella Meghie poses for a photograph in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday September 1, 2016. Rising Canadian filmmaker Meghie wanted to stick closely to the source material with her new teen romance, "Everything, Everything."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|8 hr
|Endofdays
|1,841
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC